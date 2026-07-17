Heineken Celebrates Cannes Success with Homecoming Event

Fresh from its recent success in the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Heineken Ireland hosted a homecoming victory night in Dublin’s J.L. O’Neill’s pub on Merrion Row, with its local agency partners, after “The Pub That Refused To Die” bagged five awards, including a Grand Prix in Cannes.

Created by Heineken, Publicis Dublin and LePub Milan, in collaboration with Dentsu Red Star, THINKHOUSE and The Romans, “The Pub That Refused To Die” tells the story of 26 residents of Kilteely, Co Limerick, who came together to save their village’s last remaining pub.

Despite having no previous hospitality experience, the residents bought and reopened the premises as a community-owned business, The Street Bar. The documentary was created not only to tell the story of the Kilteely community but also to encourage other communities facing the loss of their local pub to consider similar action.

Following its premiere, the film toured communities across Ireland, with Heineken Ireland and representatives of The Street Bar sharing their experience and offering support to other groups.

According to Heineken Ireland, one of the communities involved in the initiative has since completed the purchase of its local pub.

Fiona Curtin, marketing director of Heineken Ireland, said the Grand Prix recognised the role pubs play in supporting social connection and community life.

“We’re thrilled to win a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions,” she said.

“At Heineken, we’ve always believed pubs are at the heart of social connection. The Pub That Refused To Die is a powerful reminder of what communities stand to lose when these spaces vanish, and what becomes possible when people come together to protect them.

“We’re incredibly proud to have supported the people of Kilteely and helped share their story.”

Curtin said its For the Love of Pubs platform reflected the company’s long-term commitment to publicans and the wider pub sector.

“This recognition reflects the passion and creativity of our team and agency partners, and the work we do every day alongside publicans across Ireland, providing support and training to help their businesses thrive,” she said.

Ger Roe, board creative director at Publicis Dublin, said the campaign was built around the human story of the Kilteely community.

“The best creative work starts with a real human story, and Kilteely gave us exactly that,” he said.

“Building on Heineken Ireland’s For the Love of Pubs platform, we wanted to tell a story that reflected the vital role pubs play in communities and the extraordinary lengths people will go to protect them.

“It’s a testament to what can happen when a brave client, talented partners and an extraordinary community come together behind one shared belief.”

Jane McDaid, founder of THINKHOUSE, said earned media had played a central role in bringing the campaign to a wider audience.

“The role of PR was so important for this story, bringing Kilteely’s inspiring story and film to audiences through earned media,” she said.

“The media were so supportive of the idea and generous in giving time to the residents of Kilteely, generating the kind of coverage that is designed to inspire more communities to do the same.”

McDaid said the work represented the third consecutive year in which Heineken Ireland and its agency partners had secured significant recognition at Cannes Lions.

The wider For the Love of Pubs platform has previously won Cannes Lions for Pub Museums and Pub Succession, with the campaigns addressing issues including pub closures, succession planning and the role of pubs in preserving local culture.