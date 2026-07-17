Allianz Ireland to Sponsor Q102’s ‘The Home Stretch with Laura Woods’

The Onic-owned Dublin’s Q102 has secured Allianz as the sponsor of its afternoon drive programme, The Home Stretch with Laura Woods.

The show broadcasts on weekdays from 2pm to 6.20pm and features music, conversation and topical stories aimed at listeners finishing the working day and travelling home.

The sponsorship, which was brokered by Starcom, part of Core, will include tailored on-air credits and promotional activity across Allianz Ireland’s motor, home and multi-policy insurance products.

Mark Brennan, chief marketing officer at Allianz Ireland, said the partnership reflected the importance of the journey between work and home.

“At Allianz, we understand that the moments between work and home are some of the most important in the day,” he said.

“The Home Stretch with Laura Woods has become a trusted companion for thousands of Dublin listeners, making that journey more enjoyable through great music, conversation and connection.

“We know that strong communities are built through the everyday moments and connections people share, and we’re proud to support a programme that has become part of daily life for so many people across Dublin.”

Brian McCarthy, group commercial and operations director at Onic, said the programme was developed in response to research showing that the evening commute had become longer.

“One of the key themes of our Sound Affects research was the extension of the evening commute, and The Home Stretch was born from this insight,” he said.

“The programme has become an important part of the Q102 daily schedule, building a strong connection with listeners across Dublin.

“This connection is driven by understanding what our listeners need as they navigate their way home, and Laura does a wonderful job delivering that,” he said.

“Effective sponsorship is about finding the right intersection between content, audience and partner, and The Home Stretch with Laura Woods offers exactly that,” said Noel Martyn of Starcom.

“The programme has established a strong connection with Dublin listeners by meeting them at an important moment in their day, making it an ideal platform for Allianz.”