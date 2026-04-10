Shortlist For Media Awards 2026 to be Published Next Wednesday

The shortlist for the Media Awards 2026 will be published next Wednesday, April 15th.

Judging for this year’s awards is already well underway after the awards received 315 entries, a 17% increase on 2025.

The Media Awards 2026 will once again take place in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, May 7. With demand for tickets set to outstrip availability again this year, the organisers of the event have stressed that tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and that only a handful of tables are left. To book a ticket click HERE

The Awards are now in their 15th year and in 2026 they are supported by Platinum Sponsors DMG Media Ireland and Virgin Media Television; Gold Sponsors, Bauer Media Group, Mediahuis Ireland, Dunnhumby, and Converge Digital.

Silver Sponsors include Elevate by Musgrave, TAM Ireland, Newsbrands Ireland, Radio Centre Ireland, TG4 and recruitment specialist Think Differently.

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie