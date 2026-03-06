Allied Global Marketing Makes a Number of New Key Hires

Allied Global Marketing (AGM) has made a number of key appointments within the experiential group following a sustained period of business growth and new account wins in the Irish and European market.

Jonathan Woods joins as production director, bringing extensive experience in delivering large-scale integrated campaigns and live brand experiences. According to AGM, he will “lead production across Allied’s growing portfolio, ensuring best-in-class execution across experiential, content and integrated activations.”

AGM has also appointed Mags Foran as senior account director. “With a strong track record in strategic client leadership and integrated campaign delivery, she will oversee key client relationships and drive continued growth across the agency’s expanding roster,” AGM says.

Elsewhere, Rafa Ferla joins as head of art, strengthening Allied’s creative leadership. According to AGM, he “brings deep expertise in visual storytelling, brand world creation and campaign development across entertainment, lifestyle and consumer brands. He will lead the agency’s art direction and design output, working closely with strategy and production to deliver culturally impactful creative work.”

Meanwhile, Dervla Farrell has been appointed senior account manager, adding further depth to the client services team. “Dervla will play a central role in delivering integrated brand experience campaigns, ensuring seamless collaboration across paid, earned, owned and experiential disciplines.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jonathan, Mags, Rafa and Dervla to Allied. Each of them brings exceptional talent, leadership and energy to our business,” said Jonny Davis, EVP, Brand Experience.

“These appointments significantly strengthen our creative, production and client service capabilities and give us the perfect platform to continue delivering the very best integrated brand experience work for our clients. As we build on recent success and new wins, this expanded senior team positions us strongly for the next phase of growth.”