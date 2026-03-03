Heineken Campaign Helps Village Save Its Last Remaining Pub

Heineken Ireland has launched the next chapter in the “For the Love of Pubs” initiative which aims to “celebrate and support pub culture across Ireland and beyond.”

A 2025 report from Drinks Industry Ireland estimated that over 2,000 Irish pubs have closed around the country, with a further 1,000 at risk over the next decade.

“The Pub That Refused To Die” is the next chapter in the series and tells the remarkable true story of 26 locals from Kilteely, Limerick, who banded together to save their local pub

The brewing giant stepped in to help the Kilteely pub with advice, training and support and is now launching a new resource hub to help other prospective keep their community hubs alive

“Through retelling this story, Heineken aims to empower communities everywhere to protect the local pubs that shape their social lives,” it says.

As part of the initiative, a powerful new documentary capturing the true story of one village’s fight to save its last local pub premiered at the recent Dublin International Film Festival.

Directed by award-winning Irish filmmaker Gar O’Rourke – whose film Sanatorium was selected as Ireland’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards, The Pub That Refused To Die, chronicles how 26 residents of Kilteely, Limerick, came together to save the heart of their community.

Last year, the Limerick village (population 214) was facing the closure of its only surviving pub, Aherns, after already seeing its shops, post office and other pubs shuttered.

When long-time publican Noreen Ahern, who was nearing retirement and working close to 90 hours a week, could no longer keep the doors open, the village stood to lose its final social hub.

That was until 26 locals from all walks of life – including a barrister, dairy farmer, carpenter and gardener – took matters into their own hands. With no hospitality experience, they rallied together to buy, reopen and relaunch the newly-named ‘The Street Bar’ last summer.

When The Street Bar’s local Heineken sales and service rep Shane Boland, learned of their efforts, the brewer stepped in to support.

Boland, who features in the new documentary, worked closely with the new publicans in the lead-up to the relaunch, taking the time to understand exactly where support was needed and offering practical, hands-on guidance every step of the way. The Heineken team also provided vital business advice and barstaff training through the Heineken Ahhh-cademy, ensuring they were set up with the right tools and equipment to help them not only reopen, but begin rebuilding the business for the long term. Today, the renewed pub has become a thriving community space once again, a symbol of pride and what people can achieve together.

“At Heineken we believe pubs across the country play a vital role in bringing people together and helping to keep traditions alive,” said Fiona Curtin, marketing director, Heineken Ireland.

“What the people of Kilteely have achieved is a powerful real-world example of what’s possible, and we’re delighted to have been able to support them and share this inspiring story with everyone.”

She said that Heineken is launching a new online resource hub to provide tools, guidance and inspiration to help communities safeguard their local pubs – and encourage others to follow in Kilteely’s footsteps.

Gardener Noel O’Dea, who never pulled a pint before spearheading the rescue of The Street Bar, commented: “The reopening was something really special. The support has been unbelievable, and months later the pub is still busy. That’s the real proof people didn’t come out of curiosity, they came because they needed a place to feel connected. It wasn’t easy getting there, but the community and industry support, including valuable training from Heineken, showed us The Street Bar is bigger than a building, it’s community. Don’t leave your local pub’s future in someone else’s hands. Take control of it. Build a strong team, be selective about who you bring in, and surround yourself with people who have the drive to see it through. It can feel daunting but The Street Bar is proof that it’s possible.”

Gar O’Rourke, award-winning Irish filmmaker, added: “When I first heard the story of the Kilteely locals coming together to save their pub, I knew it would be a special film to make. It’s a true underdog story, rooted in community, resilience and quiet determination. When Heineken reached out about helping bring the story to life, it felt like a natural fit given their long-standing connection to pubs and the communities around them. Spending weeks on the ground with the people of Kilteely, the real reward became the process itself – working directly with a community that met us with warmth, generosity and great humour. That spirit runs through the film, and it’s what ultimately makes this story so powerful.”