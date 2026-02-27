SIRO to Sponsor RTÉ’s Home of the Year

One of Ireland’s most popular lifestyle programmes, Home of the Year, will return to screens next month for its 12th series, with fibre broadband provider SIRO confirmed as sponsor in a deal brokered by dentsu.

The new series will air on RTÉ One in an earlier 7pm slot from Tuesday, 3 March.

RTÉ Media Sales and SIRO acknowledged the passing of Hugh Wallace, who had served as a judge on the programme since it first aired. Wallace will be remembered for his warmth, generosity of spirit and gentle humour, as well as the connection he formed with viewers over more than a decade. Series 12 was completed prior to his passing.

The sponsorship agreement includes 96 SIRO-credited stings across RTÉ One and RTÉ One+1, incorporating repeats, live broadcasts and catch-up viewing via RTÉ Player. The SIRO sponsor logo will also appear across dedicated television and social media promotional materials supporting the series.

This season will showcase 21 homes located in Armagh, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Down, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Mayo, Roscommon and Wicklow. The properties range from reimagined semi-detached houses and restored period homes to contemporary architectural new builds.

Award-winning architect Amanda Bone of DTA Architects returns for her sixth series as a judge, alongside interior consultant Siobhan Lam, founder of April and the Bear, who joins for her second season.

John Keaney, CEO of SIRO, said the partnership reflects shared values between the brand and the programme.

“SIRO is pleased to partner with RTÉ on the new season of Home of the Year. The series celebrates creativity, innovation and high-quality design, values which mirror SIRO’s own mission to deliver excellence in broadband connectivity to Irish homes, businesses and communities. Whether working from home, streaming and gaming, or video calling, SIRO’s fibre broadband brings people together.

“Over the next eight weeks, we are excited to watch Home of the Year also create connections as viewers across Ireland tune in to see the fabulous homes featured and pick their favourites across the series. This series, the last to feature Hugh Wallace, highlights the significant contribution he made to the show over the years and the huge loss his passing is for his family and friends.”

Caroline Shesgreen, business director at dentsu Ireland, described the deal as a strong contextual fit.

“We are delighted to have secured the sponsorship of Home of the Year for our client, SIRO. Aligning SIRO’s fibre broadband with such a contextually relevant and much-loved programme represents a powerful strategic fit. With the programme’s highly engaged and loyal audience, this partnership provides an ideal platform to showcase SIRO’s high-quality broadband to viewers who value both exceptional homes and exceptional connectivity.

“As the show continues, it does so honouring the legacy of Hugh Wallace, whose creativity and warmth were central to its appeal.”

Ruth Kennedy, sponsorship manager at RTÉ, said the broadcaster was pleased to welcome SIRO on board for the new season.

“RTÉ Media Sales is delighted to welcome SIRO as sponsor of Home of the Year. This upcoming series marks the final appearance of beloved judge Hugh Wallace, who had been part of the programme since its inception. Hugh will be deeply remembered for his warmth and compassion, his sharp intellect and his remarkable expertise, along with the genuine connection he created with audiences across Ireland.”