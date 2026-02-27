Fiona Field Steps Down as MD of OMD

Fiona Field, one of adland’s leading lights in recent years is stepping down as managing director of the Omnicom-owned OMD.

Well-liked by clients and media owners, Field said it was a tough decision to make. “While it was a difficult decision to step away, it felt like the right time,” she said.”I’ve loved my time leading OMD over the last five years,”

It is understood that she plans to start a new business in the future.

Field has been with OMD since 2021. She joined the agency from Core. Prior to Core she was deputy managing director of Mediaworks which Core acquired in 2011. She has also served as a board director with IAPI.