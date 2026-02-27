Davis Events Expands With Acquisition of Whitelight

The Irish events company, Davis Experience and Events has acquired Whitelight Events, marking the first deal of its kind for the company. The agreement will enable both organisations to expand their client services and offerings, while also supporting ambitious growth plans for the future. The acquisition is expected to see the creation of up to 10 new roles over the next two years.

The Davis team works with global brands and corporate clients to deliver hundreds of internal events each year, and has produced high-profile occasions including Culture Night and Ireland’s New Year’s Festivals. The company serves clients across the US, UK, mainland Europe and Canada. It currently employs 21 full-time staff and recorded turnover last year of €5m.

Whitelight Events was founded in 2012 by Con O’Donoghue and Karen Devine. The company is renowned for its meticulous planning and seamless event delivery across a wide portfolio of clients, including the National Lottery, Fingal County Council, Local Enterprise Offices, the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, and Research Ireland.

CEO and Founder of Davis Experience and Events, Paul Davis, said the acquisition marks an “important milestone for the business”.

“Con and Karen have done an incredible job building Whitelight Events from the ground up. I have witnessed first-hand the outstanding results they deliver and the reputation they have earned across the industry. Bringing Whitelight Events into the Davis group allows us to expand our client offering across all operations and further develop our exciting and ambitious plans for the future. I’m delighted to welcome them and their wonderful clients into the group” he said.

As part of the process, Nikki Tunney has joined Whitelight Events as business director. She said clients can be assured of a smooth transition: “It’s been great meeting Whitelight clients over recent weeks and building new relationships. We are fully committed to delivering the high standards they are accustomed to and are genuinely excited about the new opportunities this brings.”