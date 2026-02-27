Buymedia Boosts Irish Charities with €120K in Funding

Leading Irish advertising technology platform, Buymedia, has donated more than €120,000 to charities nationwide, raised through its Advertise for Good initiative. The business celebrated the milestone with a cheque presentation to this year’s beneficiaries: Gort Cancer Care, Mayo Cancer Support, and Special Olympics Ireland.

Launched in 2021 with UNICEF Ireland as its inaugural partner, Advertise for Good allocates a portion of Buymedia’s revenue to charities nominated and selected by public vote.

This year’s support comes at a critical time. Gort Cancer Care has seen a 122% increase in demand for its volunteer transport service as more patients rely on community drivers to access essential treatment.

Cara Brady, Centre Manager, said the funding will provide fuel vouchers for volunteer drivers, sustaining what she described as “a lifeline” for patients in rural areas with limited public transport options available.

Mayo Cancer Support Association will use its funding to progress with its five-year strategic development plan, expanding psychological and emotional services for people affected by cancer.

CEO Orla Gillespie thanked Buymedia and members of the public who nominated the charity, noting the funding will help ensure “no local person impacted by cancer has to deal with it alone.”

For Special Olympics Ireland, the donation will help athletes across the country continue to participate in health, leadership, and inclusive sporting programmes.

Head of Corporate & Philanthropy Denis Maher highlighted the value of Buymedia’s contribution in sustaining these opportunities. Denis said: “Buymedia’s support will allow athletes across the island of Ireland to continue to take part in health, leadership and inclusive sporting opportunities.”

Past recipients have also seen long term benefits and lasting impact. In 2023, Galway-based childhood cancer charity Hand in Hand received €25,000 from Buymedia’s Advertise for Good, enabling the charity to expand its services from supporting 75 families to 121 families across 23 counties.

Fergal O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Buymedia, said: “Surpassing €120,000 in donations is a proud milestone, but what matters most is the real-world impact behind that figure, whether that’s getting someone to treatment, providing counselling at a critical moment, or supporting an athlete to compete. We believe as a business we have a responsibility to create meaningful change in communities we serve.”

Nominations for the 2026 Advertise for Good programme are now open, with the public invited to put forward their chosen charity before a nationwide vote determines the next beneficiaries. To nominate a charity or find out more, visit: https://buymedia.ai/ie/advertise-for-good.