ESB Networks Picks Forsman & Bodenfors for Digital Account

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has picked up the account to manage the strategic and creative for ESB’s digital channels following a competitive tender process.

The remit includes work across national and local programmes, supporting ESB Networks’ ongoing digital transformation and customer engagement initiatives.

According to the agency, “the appointment will see Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin partner with ESB Networks to help support its ambition to empower electricity customers across Ireland to become more active energy citizens, a key pillar of its Networks for Net Zero strategy. Digital platforms, including the ESB Networks Online Account, play a central role in helping customers better understand and manage their electricity usage.”

“As ESB Networks continues to evolve to meet the demands of Ireland’s energy transition, digital engagement is more important than ever,” said Lindsay Sharpe, customer experience manager, ESB Networks. “We were impressed by Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin’s strategic thinking and their clear understanding of the role digital plays in empowering our customers. We look forward to working together to deliver accessible, customer-focused digital experiences that support our Networks for Net Zero ambitions.”

“ESB Networks plays a critical role in Ireland’s energy transition, and digital is central to how that mission connects with customers,” said Rob Shine, head of business partnership, Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin. “We’re proud to be appointed as a strategic and creative partner and excited to help bring this ambition to life through clear, effective and human-centred digital work.”