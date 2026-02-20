Ipsos B&A Settles on Ballsbridge for New Head Office

Ipsos and B&A may have tied the knot back in October 2023 but like many young married couples in the property market it takes time for them to find the right home.

The hunt for a new home, however, is over and now that they have outgrown their offices in Milltown, where B&A grew up, and Blackrock, where the research giant has been operating for a number of years, they have settled on leafy Ballsbridge as their “forever home.”

From March 9, Ipsos B&A and its 86 staff, will all be under the one roof in Minerva House, Simmonscourt Road, Ballsbridge.

“We are delighted to share our good news, that we will be moving to larger offices in Minerva House, Ballsbridge, which will house the 86 of us in HQ,” said Luke Reaper, CEO, Ipsos B&A.

“We had a great innings in both Milltown and Blackrock and look to exciting times in Ballsbridge. We also look forward to showing you around and sharing our views of the Dublin Horse Show arenas as well as Leinster Rugby’s new home. Where we’re coming from, will of course remain the same…. delivering unparalleled, high-quality research and insights rooted in integrity, we are at the forefront of pioneering the future of research both in Ireland and internationally,” he adds.