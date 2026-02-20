A Full House for AAI’s 75th Anniversary Event in Google Foundry

The Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) has said that its 75th anniversary event which will be held next week, February 26 in the Google Foundry, Dublin is now sold out.

The event is to mark its milestone anniversary and up for discussion will be “The Future of Advertising.” As part of the event, the AII has lined up a number of speakers including David Wheldon, president of the World Federation of Advertisers, Aidan Greene, CEO, Core; Rory Hamilton, executive creative director, Boys+Girls; Jane McDaid, founder and creative lead, Thinkhouse and Jennifer Power, media lead, UK & Ireland with McDonalds. In addition, a number of senior Google executives will be on hand.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our 75th anniversary this year. And what better time to discuss “A Spotlight on Advertising” with a fabulous line-up of speakers, people with the professional & practical credentials to inspire all industry stakeholders for the future,” said Barry Dooley, chief executive, AAI.