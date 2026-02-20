Guinness Toasts the ‘Pint Playmakers’ in New Research into Matchday Social Habits

With Ireland playing England this weekend in the Guinness Six Nations, new research commissioned by Guinness is far more than just a sporting spectacle – it’s a powerful ‘social supercharger’ that ignites a surge in social planning across Ireland.

The research, which was carried out by Bounce Insights, highlights how the championship transforms local pubs into vibrant community hubs, driven by a dedicated cohort of ‘Pint Playmakers’ consisting of the friends and family members who orchestrate the “match-day magic.”

The research also emphasises Ireland’s deep connection to rugby, with nearly 2 in 3 Irish adults proudly identifying as rugby enthusiasts. For 70% of Irish adults, the Guinness Six Nations actively drives them to proactively plan social gatherings, particularly at a pub, cementing the tournament’s pivotal role in the country’s social calendar.

This social surge is particularly evident ahead of one the championship’s biggest game, Ireland vs England with an incredible 93% of fans across Ireland indicating they’ll plan social events around this particular match. The sentiment runs deep, as 90% of all respondents agree that this rivalry always feels important, regardless of team form, a view echoed strongly by both genders.

According to the research, this passion extends regionally, with Ulster (ROI Only) showing unanimous commitment, as 100% of fans are set to organise social events for the England vs Ireland game while Munster fans demonstrate exceptional passion, with 94% planning social gatherings specifically for the Ireland vs Scotland match.

A tale of two provinces featuring rugby & romance:

Ireland’s passion for rugby reveals interesting regional nuances. Munster emerges as the undisputed heartland of Irish rugby fandom, with residents not only showing significantly higher overall interest but also being significantly more inclined to actively plan Guinness Six Nations social gatherings than any other region. This provincial loyalty underscores a deep-seated enthusiasm that translates directly into social excitement. In contrast, Connacht presents a charming cultural twist with Valentine’s Day outranking the Guinness Six Nations as the unofficial kick-off to the social calendar after Christmas. This insight suggests a distinctive prioritisation of romance over rugby in the West, highlighting the diverse social dynamics across the island.

The research also found that the way Ireland watches the Six Nations showcases a clear generational social play. While the pub remains a central pillar, younger fans are particularly drawn to its electric atmosphere. 40% of 18–24-year-olds mainly watch matches at a pub or bar, embracing the vibe of a pub. While the over-55s overwhelmingly prefer the comfort of home (55%), favouring a more private or familial approach to their match-day experience. Dublin residents, however, carve out their own tradition, showing a distinct preference for watching matches at a friend’s house, emphasising unique social gathering habits.

The reseach also identified four types of ‘Pint Playmakers’ who tend be the architects of match-day merriment.

The first is the group chat instigator: Females are significantly more likely to be involved in rallying the group chat, ensuring everyone is accounted for and excitement builds.

The first-round rally: Males are twice as likely as females to take the initiative in organising social plans, often stepping up to order that crucial first round of drinks.

The booking boss: The 25-34 age group are the quintessential table-bookers, demonstrating a clear inclination to handle reservations more frequently than other demographics, ensuring prime viewing spots.

The pub navigator: Respondents aged 55 and over gracefully lead in suggesting the pub or venue, showcasing their experience and wisdom in choosing the ideal setting for a memorable match day.

These collaborative efforts are central to the communal enjoyment of the sport, particularly in the pub. During the tournament nearly 7 in 10 Irish adults are more likely to proactively plan pub gatherings, underscoring the pub’s vital role as a social ‘anchor’ for over half (58%) of adults and a sentiment particularly pronounced among 63% of males within their friendship groups

When the moment arrives, the choice of refreshment is clear: an overwhelming 89% of Guinness Six Nations pub-goers feature Guinness as part of their opening pint, cementing its iconic status as the definitive drink of the tournament and a symbol of shared celebration.