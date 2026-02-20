Aaron Poole, Marketing Insights Manager, PML Group with IMPACT Award Winners 2026



In Out \ Look this week we are delighted to reveal the first set of winners of the 2026 IMPACT Awards, a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the very best in OOH advertising. These are the OOH campaigns that captured audience attention and delivered exceptional results throughout 2025. The awards draw on our IMPACT research programme, which tracks key performance metrics across the medium to identify campaigns that excel through smart media choices and strong creative execution. This year’s winners represent the highest‑scoring campaigns in their categories, selected from more than a thousand OOH campaigns independently evaluated by Ipsos B&A.

Across the next two weeks, the winners across thirteen categories will be revealed and all the details of the first batch of winners are outlined below. To the winners—congratulations. Your work didn’t just make an impact… it defined the OOH year.

Mondeléz has won in the Confectionery category for Cadbury Dairy Milk. The campaign in question was recalled by almost three quarters of respondents. The billboard behaves like a flavour selector, using a grid of colour and a simple taste cue to turn recognition into preference. One respondent summed up the role of choice: “It advertised available options and gets people thinking what their favourite chocolate is.” Planned by Spark Foundry and PML, with creative by VCCP.

Blockbuster movie Avatar: Fire and Ash is a favourite on OOH in the Fims category. In a cluttered seasonal window, the December campaign leans into a truth that only Outdoor can physically prove – scale. A close-up recognisable character paired with “Cinema doesn’t get any bigger” lands as a claim that the street validates at full size. Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, with creative by TBWA Ireland.

Gowan Auto’s Citroën C4 collects in the Motors category. The creative sells comfort with a sci-fi wink (“Maybe the most comfortable car in the universe”), framing the car like a film still under an otherworldly sky. The reason it earns its place is that the functional detail still lands cleanly, with hybrid and electric called out, price up front, and the product shot doing the heavy lifting. Planned by EssenceMediacom and PML, in tandem with Aspect Marketing.

The Telecoms category is claimed by Vodafone for its “New year, new phone” activity back in January of 2025. It is a good example of seasonal relevance that supports the message without distracting from it. Fireworks bring the mood, but the resolution is still instant, which matters when the audience is moving. Planned by dentsu and PML.

The St. Patrick’s Day campaign for 7UP Zero Sugar lands the Soft Drinks category for PepsiCo. The limited-edition design does much of the persuasion, a green can, a shamrock twist, and a line that lets the moment do the work. Planned by OMD and Source out of home, with creative from eg+ Worldwide.

Musgrave Group has secured the Supermarkets category for SuperValu with a standout creative execution that is both confident and compelling. The campaign delivers instant impact through vibrant product photography, and a crisp, memorable tagline. Its value-led message is anchored by a clear call‑to‑action offer, driving immediate relevance for shoppers. The campaign was strategically planned by Starcom in partnership with Source out of home, with creative developed by Boys+Girls.

KFC has taken home the Best Innovation award for its standout KFC Zinger Drip execution. This clever special build transforms the medium itself into the message, using a striking dripping‑heat effect that makes the product’s fiery claim feel genuinely tangible. Crucially, the innovation enhances rather than replaces the core communication, ensuring the design remains instantly legible and effective within seconds. The campaign was expertly planned by Spark Foundry and PML, with creative delivered by Core Creative.

Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group commented “Clear communication is the foundation of effective OOH, and a multi‑format strategy strengthens that clarity at every touchpoint. Together, they create consistency, visibility, and real stopping power — the hallmarks of these award‑winning campaigns.”

Join us next week where our second set of winners will be revealed, covering the Drinks, Food, Financial, Dining, and Media categories alongside the inaugural IMPACT Award for Best Dynamic activation.

CONFECTIONERY

Advertiser: Mondelēz

Brand/Campaign: Cadbury Dairy Milk

Media: Spark Foundry, Part of Core

Creative: VCCP

OOH: PML

FILMS

Advertiser: Disney

Brand/Campaign: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Media: Zenith, part of Core

Creative: TBWA\Ireland

OOH: Source out of home

MOTORS

Advertiser: Gowan Auto

Brand/Campaign: Avatar: Citroën C4

Media: EssenceMediacom

OOH: PML

TELECOMS

Advertiser: Vodafone

Brand/Campaign: Avatar: Vodafone New Year

Media: Dentsu

Creative: Grey London

OOH: PML

SOFT DRINKS

Advertiser: PepsiCo

Brand/Campaign: Avatar: 7UP Zero Sugar

Media: OMD

Creative: eg+ Worldwide

OOH: Source out of home

SUPERMARKETS

Advertiser: Musgrave Group

Brand/Campaign: SuperValu

Media: Starcom, part of Core

Creative: Boys+Girls

OOH: Source out of home

Best Use of OOH Innovation

Advertiser: KFC

Brand/Campaign: The Zinger Drip

Media: Spark Foundry, part of Core

Creative: Core Creative

OOH: PML