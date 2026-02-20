Clock is Ticking for Entries to APMC Awards 2026

There’s just seven days left for agencies and brands to submit their most creative and inventive work from 2025 to this year’s APMC Star Awards.

The gala awards ceremony will take place on April 16.

Now in their 32nd year, the awards programme organised by APMC will celebrate the most effective brand activation, sponsorship, experiential and promotional marketing campaigns from across Ireland.

The first members of this year’s judging panel have been announced. Jimmy Murphy of Connelly Partners returns for a second year, joined by new judge Muiris Ó Riada of Proximo and veteran jury member Ian McColl of Therefour. The international judge is once again Peter Kerr, representing the Institute of Promotional Marketing and the EACA IMPACT Europe Council. Further judges will be revealed next week.

Bronze, Silver and Gold trophies will be awarded across all categories, with winning campaigns eligible to progress to the 2026 edition of the IMPACT Europe Awards.

A new category has been introduced this year- Best New Entrant- aimed at recognising newer agencies or those entering the competition for the first time.

The Star Awards recognise work that delivers measurable results while demonstrating imagination through smart, effective ideas. Judges will assess how campaigns enhanced product appeal and provided consumers or businesses with a compelling reason to purchase or participate.

The APMC Star Awards are sponsored by IMJ, Hayes Solicitors, Element, Horizon, Global, Fillit, McCul, Session Hire and Return2Sendr.

Entries must be submitted via the official Star Awards platform. Click HERE