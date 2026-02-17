Vodafone OOH amplifies Six Nations Matches

Vodafone’s Six Nations sponsorship has always been about connection. This year, that idea is being made visible on the street. Across Six Nations match weeks, Adshel Live screens move from countdown to context, then into live scores and post-match messaging that mirrors the rhythm of the game.

It works because it matches how supporters actually follow rugby. People are already checking scorelines, reacting to momentum swings, and carrying the conversation with them as they move through the day. The campaign meets that routine on the commute, the walk into town, and the post-match drift home, using DOOH as a real-time companion to the match.

The dynamic activity is running across Bauer Media Outdoor’s Adshel Live network, with panels in Dublin, Galway and Cork. Creative is delivered via Liveposter, PML Group’s dynamic DOOH platform, allowing scheduled switches and match-timed triggers to update messaging across the network. The dynamic schedule evolves across match weeks, from a countdown in the run-up, to a scheduled stats creative the day before, then live matchday creative that pulls in scores and updates in real time. During Ireland’s games, that means live scorelines appearing during both halves, a half-time message depending on the game situation, and a final post-match score to land the result.

“As the proud main sponsor of Irish Rugby since 2016, we have seen first-hand the importance of how every connection counts. This campaign is designed to keep fans across the country connected to every moment, even when they’re out and about. From pre-game stats to live in-game scores we’re keeping the #TeamOfUs connected,” said Gerry Nixon, Head of Sponsorship, Vodafone Ireland.

“Our focus was on using media innovation to bring Vodafone’s ‘Every Connection Counts’ platform to life. Dynamic OOH allows us to build excitement ahead of kick-off, as well as deliver live updates and match moments in real time, connecting supporters to the action and extending the energy beyond the stadium into everyday environments. Ultimately, this campaign is about showing up in the moments that matter most to fans,” said Melisa Boyalikli, Senior Account Manager, Dentsu.

“Vodafone’s role in Irish Rugby is rooted in connection, so we asked ourselves, how could Outdoor feel connected too? The answer was Dynamic DOOH. Delivering pre-game anticipation, live scores and match moments across a national network of screens, giving fans the moments that mattered most. By making the medium responsive, Vodafone wasn’t just present during Six Nations, it became part of the conversation across the country,” said Jonny Cullen, Creative Director, FolkVML.

The strongest proof point comes after full-time. Once the result landed, the screens flipped into a celebratory end frame, pairing the final score with a sharp, contextually playful line, “Bellissimo win”, turning the street into an extension of the post-match chat and giving fans an instant, shareable update on their way home.

This kind of work lands best when it mirrors a behaviour people already have. Rugby fans already check scores, follow momentum swings, and watch for half-time narrative shifts. When DOOH plays that role in public space, it earns attention through usefulness and timing, not just scale.

That is backed up in PML Group research. Our OCS study found 75% of rugby fans are interested in DOOH messaging that is relevant to live sporting events. The Moments of Truth study shows that delivering content at the most relevant moment can drive an average +32% improvement in brain response, recall and sales, alongside uplifts in viewing time, spontaneous ad awareness and creative rating.