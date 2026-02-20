The Irish Marketing Podcast: Disappoint Your Clients Early On & Pick Battles Wisely

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

Up this week is associate creative director Danny Cullen of The Public House who talks about some of the agency’s recent campaigns including their ongoing campaign for the Irish Defence Forces and the challenges they face when it comes to recruiting women.

Cullen also talks about “disappointing your clients early and often ” and how important conversations need to be held early on in the creative process rather than when it’s too late or when it’s hoped that a problem can be fixed post-production.

In addition, Cullen stresses the importance of picking your battles wisely, the dangers of being too agreeable and why it is important that agencies and their clients avoid the creating “wallpaper ads” that are safe and not going to rock the boat.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the teams at IMJ Adworld and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.