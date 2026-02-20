Ardmore Group Scores With FIFA World Cup Campaign for Visit Pennsylvania

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 fast approaching, the Belfast-based full-service agency Ardmore has been retained by Visit Pennsylvania to ensure international fans know exactly where the action will be in Philadelphia, one of the host cities.

Following the FIFA World Cup draw in December, Philadelphia landed two of the tournament’s biggest hitters: Brazil – the most decorated nation in World Cup history – and two-time winners France.

Planning for all potential outcomes, Ardmore’s integrated teams across strategy, creative, brand experience, media, performance, and PR moved rapidly, according to Sam McIlveen, Ardmore’s media effectiveness director.

“With an engaging brand experience at the centre of our approach, we deployed market-specific creative and launched bespoke digital assets across priority Brazilian and French markets within hours of the World Cup draw,” he said.

The campaign scaled into high-impact OOH, taking over key international gateways. This included airport media at Aeroporto Internacional de São Paulo and Charles de Gaulle, alongside premium street placements across Rio, São Paulo, Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

Momentum has continued to build, he said.

“In France, we’ve sponsored Ligue 1: Ligue de Football Professionnel coverage on the country’s number-one sports radio show, RMC Sport: AfterFoot, secured premium placements in L’EQUIPE, as well as delivering millions of targeted impressions across digital and CTV.”

The campaign continues to evolve, with a new phase targeting German fans travelling to the East Coast of the US. A full airport takeover at Frankfurt – a key hub for direct flights into Pennsylvania – is designed to drive visitation and encourage exploration.

“We employed social listening to inform the strategy and media approach while the creative is playful and contextual in each of the location’s target audience, reflecting the conversations between fans that are taking place,” McIlveen added.

“Each market receives messaging tailored to its passions and is always considerately timed within their local calendars. Inviting Brazilians to samba in Philly as we go live across Rio during Carnival week, or reminding the French fans “We couldn’t do Independence Day without you” – a nod to the shared revolutionary history between Paris and Philadelphia and an invitation to celebrate together as the city hosts the tournament’s only knockout match on 4th July, with France’s odds high to be playing the Independence Day fixture,” he concluded.