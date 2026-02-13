The Irish Marketing Podcast: A Cannes Winner with a €2,500 Budget

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

In this episode we talk to the people behind a multiple award-winning campaign (including a Cannes Lions) that had a budget of just €2,500.

The campaign is, of course, The 26th Minute, devised and created by the Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, for client The Samaritans.

Olwyn Greene, chairperson of the Dublin Samaritans Awareness Team and Al Pollock, senior copywriter, Droga5 Dublin, share some of the insights that underpinned the success of the campaign and how it managed to help the charity’s recruitment drive with a 250% increase in volunteer applications.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by Adworld.ie and the team at Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.