The Public House Creates Affirmative Campaign for Irish Defence Forces

The Public House has rolled out a new campaign for the Irish Defence Forces, its first campaign since picking up the account last year.

The campaign, which will run across TV, VOD, OOH, Social, Radio, and Press, encourages people to ignore the little voice inside their heads which sews the seeds of self-doubt.

The campaign eschews the usual things seen in campaigns all over the world for clients of this nature: action, armament, and adrenaline.

The suite of communications is designed to replace that nagging doubt – which so often forces potential Defence Forces candidates to self-exclude, with the empowering knowledge that ‘YES YOU CAN’.

Within the media mix, some outdoor placements forgo the traditional logos, lockups, and CTAs, to allow women and girls to see the purest form of the message: “Yes, you can, you are good enough.” According to the agency, “it is simple, human, and culturally urgent, designed to stop passersby in their tracks and replace hesitation with resolve.”

“This campaign isn’t just about recruitment numbers, it’s about representation and possibility,” said Kerrie Sweeney, managing director of The Public House. “The insight was simple but so profound – women aren’t opting out because they’re incapable, they’re opting out because the self-doubt is so loud. It was an absolute pleasure to work with clients who genuinely want to understand their audience more.”

In a problem not unique to Ireland, female recruitment has long been a difficult ask for the Defence Forces. This campaign puts women in the foreground – and features a host of inspiring female members of the Defence Forces, across the Army, Navy, and Air Corps.

Speaking on the campaign, Lieutenant Commander Órlaith Gallagher said: “The importance of this campaign cannot be overstated, and we’re extremely proud of the standard of work produced by The Public House. It was a pleasure to be pushed beyond our creative comfort zone, resulting in a campaign that not only aims to recruit into the Defence Forces, but also speaks to important themes within our society. This was a fresh space for the Defence Forces and reflective of the progressive, positive changes within our organisation.”

The campaign was made in collaboration with multi-award-winning director Angie Bird, Irish production company Bodacious, led by executive producer Max Brady, Jess Felton at GABHA, and one of the top photographers in Ireland, Rich Davenport.

Credits

Agency: The Public House

Executive Creative Director:Rob Maguire

Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney

Strategy Director: Brónagh O’Donovan

Head of Design/Creative Director: Eimear O’Sullivan

Associate Creative Director: Danny Cullen

Copywriter: Paddy Dunne

Art Director:Ellen Jones

Art Director: Delphine Perret

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Designer: Molly Devlin

Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes

Account Director: Gianna DiGiorgio

Account Director: Annie McBride

Agency Producer: Karen Ronaldson

Client: Irish Defence Forces

Lt Col Maeve O’ Grady

Lt Cdr Órlaith Gallagher

Comdt (OF-3) Ryan Van Haeften

Sgt Tony Farrell

Cpl Lee Bracken

Production Company: Bodacious

Executive Producer: Max Brady

Director: Angie Bird

DOP: Kia Fern Little

First Assistant Director: Charlie Endean

Photographer: Rich Davenport

Retoucher: Matt Brewin

Post Production Company: Gabha Studios

Executive Producer Post Production: Jess Felton

Editor: Lee Hickey

Colour Grade: Andy Francis

Music Composition: Folding Waves

Sound Design: Simon Bird, Folding Waves

Media: Core:

Executive Producer: Max Brady

Director: Angie Bird

DOP: Kia Fern Little

First Assistant Director: Charlie Endean

Photographer: Rich Davenport

Retoucher: Matt Brewin

Post Production Company: Gabha Studios

Executive Producer Post Production: Jess Felton

Editor: Lee Hickey