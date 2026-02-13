Bodacious Becomes First Production Company to Achieve B Corp Certification

Ireland’s production landscape has reached a significant sustainability milestone with Bodacious becoming the first independent production company in the country to achieve B Corp certification. The achievement positions the company among a select group of purpose-driven businesses committed to balancing profit with measurable social and environmental impact.

B Corp certification, administered by the nonprofit B Lab, represents one of the most rigorous sustainability assessments available to businesses worldwide. Companies must score at least 80 points across five key areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. In Ireland, there are currently over 98 certified B Corps, but Bodacious Ltd’s certification marks a first for the independent production sector.

The certification process typically takes between six to twelve months and involves a comprehensive audit of business practices. Companies must go through B Lab’s rigorous assessment and verification processes to ensure they meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The assessment extends beyond environmental strategy to encompass company governance, workforce practices, customer relationships, and community engagement.

Max Brady EP and founder of Bodacious said “For Bodacious Ltd, the decision to pursue B Corp status reflects a fundamental belief that production companies can—and should—operate as forces for good. With the EU directive Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition – ECGT looming in September 2026 the time was right to put our money where our mouth is and to become a B Corp Certified company that can assure agencies and clients that their work produced through Bodacious is compliant and verified. We are now a third-party verified company – that meets the ECGT requirements. So when we say we are a sustainable filming company – we cannot be accused of green washing. We also need – as a sector to address – fair working conditions, wellness and transparency. B Corp certification provides a verified framework for meaningful change in all of these areas, creating an environment for a truly sustainable industry.

Ultimately – I believe in using business as a force for good.”