The Irish Marketing Podcast: From Nick Leeson to Kim Jong-un

Episode 22 of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week the theme of mischief looms large as host Daryl Moorhouse talks to Ken Robertson, founder of The Tenth Man.

As former “head of mischief” with Paddy Power, Robertson talks about his career as “professional mischief” and how he was heaviily influenced by co-founder Stuart Kenny who he describes as a cross between Michael O’Leary and Richard Branson.

Roberston also recalls launching the brand’s website Paddypower.com with Nick Leeson, the trader who brought down Barings Bank and how the launch turned into a technical nightmare but an outstanding PR success.

In addition, Robertson talks about “the proxy effect” and how it helped its brand marketing as well as the infamous trip made by basketball player Dennis Rodman to North Korea to organize a basketball tournament for Kim Jong-un’s birthday.

