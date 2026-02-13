Publicis Dublin Launches Campaign for PTSB’s Green Proposition and Home Upgrade Hub

Publicis Dublin has launched a new integrated communications campaign for PTSB, introducing the bank’s green proposition and promoting the new PTSB Home Upgrade Hub.
The campaign debuts with “Magic House”, a distinctive AV-led creative platform developed in collaboration with director Shane Griffin of Antidote. The lead film showcases the benefits of home energy upgrades and retrofitting, positioning the Home Upgrade Hub as a streamlined solution for planning and financing works.
Supported by a heavyweight AV and digital rollout, the campaign is designed to educate consumers about energy upgrades while demonstrating the functionality and ease of use of the PTSB Home Upgrade Hub. The creative execution reflects the bank’s “Altogether more human” brand platform, combining digital capability with human support.
Stephen Jackson, Head of Customer and Marketing at PTSB, said: “Our new campaign brings our ‘Altogether more human’ brand promise to life by truly listening to customers and creating the PTSB Home Upgrade Hub that blends our technology with real human support when they need it – helping to make planning and financing their home upgrade journey smoother and more reassuring.”
Shane Griffin, Director at Antidote, said: “Publicis set us the exciting challenge of building on the established PTSB brand world and creating a clever mechanic that guides viewers through a series of home upgrades reflecting what the new PTSB Home Upgrade Hub can offer. From the outset, we knew this would require the sharpest creative and technical minds working in close collaboration, meticulously planning every detail so that measurements and movements aligned to the finest degree. Each scene was carefully designed using the latest technology and craft, with much of the effect achieved in camera. The result was a precisely choreographed feat of engineering, timing, performance and compositing, marking a new chapter in the PTSB world and launching its Green Proposition.”
Nick Doring, Associate Creative Director at Publicis Dublin, added: “This campaign is the next step in the Altogether More Human brand platform and distinctive visual identity and was expertly brought to life by PTSB, the Publicis team and our Director Shane Griffin and production partners Antidote. The lead film shows a representation of an Irish home being transformed to get ready for the future, with the magic box technique reflecting the smooth digital experience of the PTSB Home Upgrade Hub.”
