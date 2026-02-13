Connelly Partners Releases New Single to Raise Epilepsy Awareness Levels

Creative agency Connelly Partners has teamed up with Epilepsy Ireland to release a new single, “Time, Safe, Stay,” to help the public remember what to do if they witness someone having a seizure. The track is a key part of Epilepsy Ireland’s International Epilepsy Day awareness activity and is designed as an “earworm with a purpose”: to help people recall seizure first aid quickly, even under pressure.

“Time, Safe, Stay” is the seizure first-aid method Epilepsy Ireland recommends: Time the seizure, keep the person Safe during the seizure, and Stay with them until the seizure subsides. The campaign aims to make those three words genuinely memorable for the general public, so more people can respond calmly, safely, and appropriately in the moments that matter.

Approximately 45,000 people are living with epilepsy in Ireland, yet many people only learn about epilepsy when it affects them or someone close to them. This campaign is designed to close that gap, replacing myths and uncertainty with a simple, practical message people can remember.

To make the message stick, Connelly Partners worked with sonic branding agency LaudHaus to create a track that’s intentionally engineered for recall. The song uses a clear melodic hook, a steady pace and rhythm, and a repetitious lyrical structure designed to build memory structures, which help the brain store the message so it’s easier to retrieve in a stressful situation.

The track was composed and performed by Richie Egan (Jape / The Redneck Manifesto) along with Keith Lawler of Laudhaus.

“In moments of crisis, like when someone is having a seizure, people don’t have time to think. So we needed to find a way to make our message – ‘Time, Safe, Stay’ – easy to remember in a stressful situation. Music is a powerful tool to do that: rhythm and rhyme improve recall and make it easier for your brain to store the steps for when they’re needed,” said Sam Moorhead, Creative Director, Connelly Partners.

“Time, Safe, Stay” is available across major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, and via epilepsy.ie. The campaign is supported by shorter versions of the track that will run on radio/digital audio, and across all social platforms.