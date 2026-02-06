Influent Media Partners with Disney+ For Ad Sales in Ireland

Disney+ will roll out an ad-supported subscription offering in Ireland from March 3 onwards. Influent Media, which has offices in Dublin and London will be handling advertising sales.

According to Influent Media, “the collaboration offers Irish advertisers the opportunity to reach highly engaged audiences through pre-roll and mid-roll ad slots across Disney+’s world-class content, which includes titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, FX, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.” and more.”

According to Louise Doddy, commercial director, Influent Media Ireland: “We’re incredibly proud to exclusively represent Disney+ in the Irish advertising market. This is a transformative moment for premium streaming in Ireland, and the arrival of the Disney+ ad tier offers advertisers a truly iconic storytelling environment to align with. We’re excited to work with agencies and brands to deliver brilliant results from day one.”

Carl Huber D’Cruze, Sales Director UK & Ireland, Disney Advertising EMEA, commented: “The launch of an ad tier subscription offer in Ireland, our fifteenth ad tier market across EMEA, provides a fantastic way for advertisers to get closer to our much-loved brands and unbeatable portfolio of films, TV and live sport, in a trusted and seamless environment, said Carl Huber D’Cruze, sales director UK & Ireland, Disney Advertising EMEA.

“With recent highlights including ‘Tell Me Lies’, FX’s ‘The Beauty’, ‘Pole to Pole with Will Smith’ and ‘TRON: Ares’, brands can now work with Disney+ and reach our fans in Ireland at memorable, shared moments powered by our world-class storytelling, for efficient and impactful advertising.”

Influent Media is a specialist digital sales house representing premium display, streaming and video inventory across Ireland, the UK, and wider EMEA. Headquartered in London with offices in Dublin, Amsterdam and Dubai, Influent partners with some of the world’s most iconic media brands, including Warner Music, Rakuten, LG Ads, Vevo, and Rightmove.

The new ad tier offering in Ireland forms part of phased roll-out across Europe where the it has already launched in France, the UK, Germany, the Nordic countries and more recently Belgium.