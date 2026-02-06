Kooba Continues Expansion with New Digital Branding Offering

The Dublin-based digital agency Kooba has launched a new specialised digital branding agency called kō.

The new agency is headed up by Elena Rimeikaite and will offer digital-first brand identities for fast-growing firms across Ireland, the UK and Europe. According to the agency, “kō will deliver visual solutions that scale adaptively and provide immediate commercial impact for clients.”

“We are seeing increased expectations from scale ups for adaptive, intelligent, and digital-first branding solutions. Following Kooba’s existing success in meeting these branding needs, it is appropriate to offer a specialised solution for branding-specific projects,” said Rimeikaite, who has worked with Kooba for a number of years.

The launch of kō follows the successful creation of AccessPoint, another sub-brand of Kooba which is focused on digital accessibility and inclusion.

According to Kooba’s managing director Emmet Dunne, “this is an incredibly exciting moment for web design, branding, and development. With the growing possibilities of AI technology, Kooba is now aiming to compete across more markets than ever before, and to deliver specialised branding and accessibility offerings to our world-beating clients.”

Past and present clients of Kooba include the RDS, the 3 Arena, MCD, St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Repak and the Bon Secours group. Kooba also has an office in Berlin.