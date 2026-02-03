IRS+ and Digitise Roll Out New Digital Audio Platform Called Vocalise

As the popularity of digital audio continues to gain momentum, IRS+ and digital media sales house Digitize has launched a new digital audio platform called Vocalise.

Vocalise offers advertisers a platform of over 21 radio stations, including several digital only stations, with a potential for 13 million pre-roll advertising slots per month.

The new platform will be powered by Triton, a leading digital audio technology company and brings together IRS+, which already represents 15 regional and local radio stations, and Digitize, the digital sales house which represents BBC Audio, BBC and Channel 4 in the Irish market.

“Working with Digitize and Triton, we view Vocalise from IRS+ as a new digital audio platform that represents the next evolution of Irish local audio,” said Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+.

“IRS+ has always advocated for the importance of local voices in advertising and storytelling in brand communications to connect, entertain and engage audiences. Our new platform is a means of enriching that experience for communities throughout Ireland and offering a new route to market for advertisers. Simply put, our ambition in the months and years ahead is to grow and expand our audio footprint,” he added.

Representing 21 stations in total, the Vocalise from IRS+ network is made up of Highland Radio, Ocean FM, Midwest, Midlands 103, Northern Sound, Shannonside, Radio Nova, Sunshine, EastCoastFM, KFM, KCLR, South East Radio, Tipp Fm, Radio Kerry and Clare FM.

In addition, WLRFM has also signed up to become part of Vocalise as have five digital only stations – Nova 80s, Nova Classic Rock, Nova Chill, Sunshine Soul and Absolute Irish

Listeners can access the digital network through their smart phone, smart TV, digital in-car audio, smart speakers, smart TVs and their laptops. +

Smyth says that in addition to “data-led and content-led podcast opportunities,” other new formats will be rolled out in Q2 of 2026 and beyond “as part of being a continually responsive listener and advertiser platform, offering new content and opportunities”.

Mike Sleeman, sales director, Digitize said: “We’re thrilled to partner with IRS+ to bring Vocalise to market. Advertisers are showing a clear appetite for trusted, premium digital audio inventory, and Vocalise from IRS+ delivers exactly that within a brand-safe, verifiable, community-first environment,” said Mike Sleeman, sales director, Digitize.

“People now spend more time with digital audio than any other digital platform. For media planners, this is a key insight and for advertisers, a major opportunity, one that Vocalise from IRS+ is designed to unlock. We see it becoming a key part of the digital audio landscape, engaging listeners through the trusted voice of local radio while helping advertisers connect meaningfully with local communities nationwide.”