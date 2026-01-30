Irish Agencies Win Big at IMPACT Awards

Irish agencies took home a total of nine awards at this year’s Impact Awards Europe which are run by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and its IMPACT Council.

Irish agencies, that had secured qualification via the local APMC Star Awards, were very well represented, with 9 awards in total.

Allied Global Marketing took Silver for its Heineken campaign Player 0.0 in the Integrated and in the Experiential Categories while InSight Marketing came home with two Bronze awards for its Lynx Fine Fragrance Collection as well as work for Nestlé Cereals and its Paralympics sponsorship.

Elsewhere CMS received three Bronze awards, for Muff Liquor’s Brand Home Experience, and Paddy Power’s Darts Fanzone. The agency also picked up a Bronze in collaboration with Boys+Girls and Core, for their An Post Campaign, “Sell it, Send it, Cash it”.

Meanwhile, Verve the Live Agency secured a Bronze in the Digital category for its campaign “Best Coke Ever.”

This year’s awards brought together a jury of 27 industry professionals from five European countries, who evaluated work across nine categories, recognising campaigns that demonstrated strong strategy, creativity and measurable impact.

Ukraine emerged as the most awarded country, receiving a total of 26 trophies, reflecting the strength, resilience and effectiveness of the work submitted, while while the Grand Prix honour was awarded to ZEAL (UK).

Meanwhile the 2026 APMC Star Awards launched last week with a well-attended session presented by Ian McColl from Therefour and Roisin Keown from The Brill Building.

The entry platform is open and the APMC has set February 27th as the closing date for entries.

Find the full list of winners here: IMPACT Awards 2025 – EACA