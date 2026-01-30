Home Events The Future of Advertising Up for Discussion as AAI Celebrates 75 Anniversary

The Future of Advertising Up for Discussion as AAI Celebrates 75 Anniversary

David Wheldon, president of the World Federation of Advertisers

The Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) will mark its 75th anniversary on February  26th with a special invite-only event in Google Foundry, Dublin to discuss “The Future of Advertising.”

The AII has also lined up a number of speakers including David Wheldon, president of the World Federation of Advertisers, Aidan Greene, CEO, Core; Rory Hamilton, executive creative director, Boys+Girls; Jane McDaid, founder and creative lead, Thinkhouse and Jennifer Power, media lead, UK & Ireland with McDonalds.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our 75th anniversary this year. And what better time to discuss “A Spotlight on Advertising” with a fabulous line-up of speakers, people with the professional & practical credentials to inspire all industry stakeholders for the future,” said Barry Dooley, chief executive, AAI.

