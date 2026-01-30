The Future of Advertising Up for Discussion as AAI Celebrates 75 Anniversary

The Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) will mark its 75th anniversary on February 26th with a special invite-only event in Google Foundry, Dublin to discuss “The Future of Advertising.”

The AII has also lined up a number of speakers including David Wheldon, president of the World Federation of Advertisers, Aidan Greene, CEO, Core; Rory Hamilton, executive creative director, Boys+Girls; Jane McDaid, founder and creative lead, Thinkhouse and Jennifer Power, media lead, UK & Ireland with McDonalds.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our 75th anniversary this year. And what better time to discuss “A Spotlight on Advertising” with a fabulous line-up of speakers, people with the professional & practical credentials to inspire all industry stakeholders for the future,” said Barry Dooley, chief executive, AAI.