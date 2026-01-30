Havas Dublin and Crime Word Invite You to Get into Crime

Havas Dublin has rolled out a new campaign to promote the recently launched CrimeWorld.ie website which is published by Mediahuis Ireland and which replaces the old SundayWorld.com website.

Called “Get Into Crime” has rolled out across TV, digital audio, print and outdoor and “captures the in-depth quality of Crime World’s journalism by showing readers immersed in the stories themselves, as the reporting takes them inside the moments and aftermath of a crime.”

The new crime website builds on the success of the podcast of the same name and is led by a team of Ireland’s most respected and experienced crime journalists.

“Crime World was born out of a clear strategic decision to protect and future-proof serious crime journalism,” said Lee Martin, head of marketing, Mediahuis Ireland.

“While the Sunday World already had a strong digital presence, we knew that continuing it in its existing form wouldn’t deliver the long-term audience and commercial model we needed. ‘Get Into Crime’ sets the tone for our ambition, and working with Havas allowed us to launch Crime World with confidence, clarity, and a genuinely premium feel,” he added.

Directed by Jamie Delaney and produced by Antidote, the campaign’s pair of hero films uses a point-of-view technique and carefully-crafted sound design to put readers into the shoes of a criminal or investigator, as if the story depicted in an article is playing out in real-time before them. Across the campaign, the invitation to “Get Into Crime” is set in a typeface inspired by CCTV, which was developed by Mark Porter Associates as part of their bold new visual identity for Crime World.

These films are supported by an extensive outdoor and print campaign shot by photographer Liam Murphy. “By capturing projections of crime scenes in-camera, the campaign visuals once again blurs the line between the reader and the article, as they seem to be part of the action themselves.”

According to Adrian Fitz-Simon, executive creative director, Havas Dublin, “The launch of Crime World was a terrifically exciting project for us. Creative team Zoë and Kieran hit the bullseye with an invitation to ‘get into crime’. The idea is at once relevant, eye-catching and edgy, while the executions (pun intended) are crafted beautifully by Antidote and Liam Murphy. This kind of work doesn’t happen without the support of clients who appreciate the value of strong creative.

CREDITS:

Client: Crime World/Mediahuis

Director of Marketing: Lee Martin

Senior Marketing Manager: Cliona O’Reilly

Marketing Manager: Arlene Regan

Advertising Agency: Havas Dublin

Executive Creative Director: Adrian Fitz-Simon

Senior Copywriter: Kieran O’Driscoll

Senior Art Director: Zoë Higgins

Agency Producer: Hannah Lambert

Designer: Glen O’Rourke

Digital Designer: Barbara Masson

Strategy Director: Darragh Kelly

Client Services Director: Niamh McDermott

Senior Account Director: Maria Mulrennan

Media Agency: Havas Media

Production Company: Antidote

Director: Jamie Delaney

Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman

Producer: Paula Stewart

DOP: Luke Jacobs

Sound Design: Tom Joyce/Sound Canvas

Post: Raygun

Post Producer: Jennifer Connolly

Casting: SG Casting

Photography: Liam Murphy

Digital Audio: Will Farrell/Blast Audio

Visual Identity: Mark Porter Associates

Motion Graphics: Smörgåsbord Studio