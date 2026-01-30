Avonmore Plans to Shake Up Protein Drinks Market with New goosebump Campaign

Creative agency goosebump has launched a new campaign for Avonmore Protein Milk called “For Every Move” to position the product as an everyday essential and not just a post work-out drink.
The campaign challenges the protein category’s traditional focus on gym culture and elite performance, instead reframing protein as something that supports movement in all its forms- from commuting and working to play and daily routines.
The VOD-led campaign follows three everyday movers- including Joao, Doireann and Kilkenny hurler Martin Keoghan- across a day that includes work, travel, training and spontaneous moments of activity.
Out-of-home and display executions extend the idea further, introducing three additional characters and reinforcing the message that high-quality protein supports every move, not just training days.
Avonmore says the platform represents a significant evolution for the brand.
“With this more inclusive position, our campaign sets out to redefine Avonmore Protein Milk’s relevance through meaningful everyday moments,” said Nikki Wallace, marketing manager at Avonmore. “This is a bold move for the brand and one we’re very excited about.”
According to goosebump’s head of strategy, Bríona McArdle, “The protein space has become democratised and increasingly indistinct. That opened the door for Avonmore Protein Milk to step outside the confines of gym culture and give permission to everyone to pick up a carton, wherever life takes them.”
The creative was led by goosebump’s Alex Hayes and Ciara Griffin, with director Richard Chaney of Piranha Bar bringing “a textured, real-world feel to the visuals”. The campaign places a strong emphasis on sensory detail, with sound design by Denis Kilty and photography by Christopher Lindhorst helping to create what the agency describes as an ownership of movement itself.
“For Every Move is a way of looking at everyday life through the lens of the many non-obvious ways supplementary protein can benefit us all,” said Robert Boyle, executive creative director at goosebump. “We’re inviting people to see that their daily moves matter and deserve premium support. Avonmore Protein Milk isn’t just for a gym session — it’s for all the moments in between.”
Boyle added that the ambition was for Avonmore Protein Milk to “own movement on a visual, auditory and sensual level”, crediting the close collaboration and trust of the Avonmore team in bringing the platform to life.
Credits
Client: Avonmore
Director, Consumer Domestic: Mandy Hennebry
Marketing Manager: Nikki Wallace
Senior Brand Manager: Grainne Murray
Assistant Brand Manager: Demi Miranda
Retail Shopper Marketing Manager: Stuart Scott
Agency: goosebump
Managing Director: Sarah Love
Executive Creative Director: Robert Boyle
Senior Art Director: Ciara Griffin
Copywriter: Alex Hayes
Head of Strategy: Bríona McArdle
Head of Client Services: Sarah Clinton
Producer: Jessica Derby
Account Director: Sinead Brennan
Account Manager: Josh Cook
Head of Social: Jade McClafferty
Social Media Manager: Laura Gari Draper
Production Company: Piranha Bar
Director: Richard Chaney
Head of Production: Emily Brady
Producer: Anthony McCaffery
Director of Photography: Burschi Wojnar
Visual Effects: Aidan O’Leary, Jack Bowler
Compositing: Andrei Filip, Aidan O’Leary
3D: Cormac Kelly
2D: Emma Petersson
Original Music & Sound Design: Denis Kilty (denis.)
Photographer: Christopher Lindhorst
Model Agency: Ipanema Agency
Wardrobe: Una O’Boyle
Make-up: Ailbhe Lynch
Retouching: Rob Dewey