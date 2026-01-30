The Irish Marketing Podcast: A Tale of In-housing, AI and Fraud Awareness

The Irish Marketing Podcast is marking another milestone this week with the 21st episode of the podcast which this week features an interview with Mark McCann, CEO of OLIVER Ireland.

With in-housing now bedded in as an integral and important part of the advertising ecosystem, Mark discusses how OLIVER Ireland has evolved, what the in-house model looks like and how it has helped brands drive greater efficiencies in their marketing and ultimately help them save on budgets.

As part of The Brandtech Group, which was founded David Jones, McCann discusses the role technology is playing in advertising and marketing and talks about Pencil, the group’s proprietary AI platform.

In the interview with Daryl Moorhouse, he also talks about the success of OLIVER’s recent fraud awareness campaign for Bank of Ireland which revolved around social values and not the sale of financial products.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ Adworld and Tin Pot Productions.

With in-housing now bedded in as an integral and important part of the advertising ecosystem, Mark discusses how OLIVER Ireland has evolved, what the in-house model looks like and how it has helped brands drive greater efficiencies in their marketing and ultimately help them save on budgets.

As part of The Brandtech Group, which was founded David Jones, McCann discusses the role technology is playing in advertising and marketing and talks about Pencil, the group’s proprietary AI platform.

In the interview with Daryl Moorhouse, he also talks about the success of OLIVER’s recent fraud awareness campaign for Bank of Ireland which revolved around social values and not the sale of financial products.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ Adworld and Tin Pot Productions.