Darren Hough: A Tribute

The team at Havas Media pays tribute to their colleague Darren Hough who has sadly passed away.

It is with profound sadness that Havas Media announced this week the tragic and sudden passing of our colleague and friend, Darren Hough.

Anyone who knew or worked with Darren will remember the extraordinary life, warmth, and energy he brought with him every day. From the moment he walked into a room, his presence was felt, his brilliant smile leading the way, with his infectious laugh never far behind.

Darren had a rare ability to lift the mood of those around him effortlessly, and the office will simply not be the same without him.

In the days since his passing, many of Darren’s colleagues from Havas Media have shared heartfelt tributes in his memory. Their words speak volumes about just how deeply Darren was loved and the lasting impression he left on everyone fortunate enough to know him:

“We were so lucky to have the time we did with him.”

“He had this effortless way of being unapologetically himself.”

“I don’t think I ever saw Darren without a smile on his face.”

“He had a gift for making people feel special without even knowing it.”

“From my very first day at Havas, Darren went out of his way to make sure I felt comfortable and had everything I needed. That was Darren all over — warm, inclusive, and most importantly, kind.”

“Full of kindness, humour, honesty, and a wonderful boldness, he lit up every room he walked into. His sharp wit and clever humour were trademarks of his personality.”

“No matter how complicated the situation, Darren’s response was always humour.”

“When Darren started a conversation, it always began with ‘How are we?’ That simple phrase said everything about him — it was never just about you or him; you were in it together.”

These reflections offer a glimpse into the profound impact Darren had on his colleagues and friends. His bright smile, quick wit, and unmistakable laugh brought warmth and light wherever he went, a warmth that will continue to live on in the memories of those who knew him.

Darren had a truly unique gift for making people feel seen, included, and valued. Through his kindness, his humour, and even his simple greeting of ‘How are we?’, he created genuine connection and made the workplace a better place to be.

Our thoughts are with Darren’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. He will be deeply and dearly missed by all of his colleagues at Havas Media.

Rest in peace, Darren.