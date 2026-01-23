SuperValu Stresses Super Value in Campaign from Boys+Girls

The Musgrave-owned SuperValu has launched a new national campaign to highlight more than 500 price cuts across everyday grocery and household products.

The campaign,”Still Super, Now Better Value”, aims to demonstrate the scale of recent price reductions across items including fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy and meat, as well as other household staples.

The television campaign was designed to communicate the breadth of the price cuts, with a 60-second execution built around the idea that there are simply too many reductions to list in a single advert. The spot features a store manager attempting to call out all 500 price cuts to customers.

SuperValu’s marketing director Rita Kirwan said the campaign was designed to reinforce both the quality and value credentials of the brand.

“While SuperValu is strongly associated with quality, particularly among loyal customers, value needs to be clearly demonstrated in today’s cost-of-living environment,” Kirwan said. “This campaign pairs our trusted quality credentials with concrete proof points- 500 real price cuts on products that matter most to customers.”

The campaign was created by Boys + Girls, directed by Brian Durnin and produced by Ponder and is running across TV and OOH.

Jake O’Driscoll, creative director at Boys + Girls, said the volume of price cuts shaped the creative idea.

“The simple truth was that there are just too many products to show in one ad,” he said. “That allowed us to land the scale of SuperValu’s commitment in a way that feels genuine and human.”

