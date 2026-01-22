IAPI Outlines New Three Year Strategy Plan

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (Iapi) has launched a new three-year strategy aimed at strengthening its role as the representative body for Ireland’s creative and communications industry amid growing regulatory, economic and technological pressures.

The strategy, titled Unlocking Impact, sets out a roadmap for the organisation from 2026 to 2028, with a focus on expanding member services, increasing policy and regulatory engagement, and building long-term organisational resilience.

Launched at an industry leadership event in Dublin, the strategy responds to an increasingly complex operating environment for agencies and communications businesses, shaped by rising compliance costs, global industry consolidation and rapid technological disruption in areas like AI.

Iapi said the strategy is designed to reposition the organisation as a more outward-facing and influential voice for the industry, while strengthening its ability to articulate the economic and societal value of creative and communications services to government and business stakeholders.

The plan is structured around four strategic pillars: policy and regulatory affairs; resilience and membership; value proposition; and organisational transformation and governance. It also includes a planned name change for the association and increased investment in evidence-based research on the impact of the sector.

According to Siobhán Masterson, CEO of Iapi, the strategy comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. “This strategy underpins Iapi as an exemplar in working for the businesses we represent and positions the creative and communications industry as an important contributor to national economic and societal success,” she said.

“The strategy commits to delivering a stronger and more resilient professional member services organisation providing a comprehensive offering and an informed business voice. It comes at an inflection point for Iapi members who are presented with significant opportunity while also experiencing specific industry disruption and uncertainty as well as sharing the same challenges as other business in Ireland.”

The new president of IAPI, Geraldine Jones, managing director of Publicis Dublin added that “Iapi begins its strategic implementation plan with a strong balance sheet, leadership and exceptional board representatives. This renewed focus will be underpinned by a need to strengthen our governance, our financial resilience and our membership base to empower Iapi to deliver on its ambition and purpose.”

The launch event featured contributions from Dan O’Brien, Chief Economist at the Institute of International and European Affairs and Dr Emma Howard, Lecturer in Behavioural Economics at Technological University Dublin, who provided insights on the international and domestic economic outlook for 2026.