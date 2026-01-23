Philly Byrne Joins Pluto as Head of Digital & Social

Pluto the Agency has appointed Philly Byrne as head of digital and social.

Byrne has almost 20 years’ experience in content marketing and publishing, having held director-level positions at BuzzFeed UK, Comedy Central UK and YouTube in London, and at Publicis Dublin

Most recently Byrne spent two years client-side as VP of Content at J.P. Morgan Workplace Solutions, helping launch a global fintech brand for the world’s biggest private bank.

“I was drawn to Pluto by the people, and by the moment,” says Byrne. “I had previously consulted for the agency and was really charmed by the staff and the very personal, friendly atmosphere in the office.

“Over the last year I had seen some of the hires and changes Pluto were making. I realised they were potentially on the cusp of some really big things, so I of course jumped at the chance to come on board. I’ve always been an agency person at heart, so this really feels like a homecoming for me, with good people.”

Ian McCabe, managing director at Pluto the Agency, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Philly to Pluto. He brings an exceptional depth of experience in content and publishing and a real understanding of how social can work harder for brands. Not just creatively, but strategically. As we continue to grow, Philly’s leadership will be instrumental in elevating our social output, helping our clients show up with more relevance, consistency and impact across platforms. Just as importantly, he’s a brilliant cultural fit for the agency, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”