Publicis Dublin Wins ESB and Electric Ireland’s Digital Business

Folllowing a competitive tender, Publicis Dublin has been appointed as the digital agency for ESB and Electric Ireland.

Having picked up the above-the-line business for both brands in 2024, the expanded remit will see Publicis Dublin lead digital, social, content and performance activity across ESB and Electric Ireland.

According to the agency, the appointment “builds on the agency’s recent work launching ESB’s For Future Us platform and will see Publicis Dublin support the ongoing evolution of Electric Ireland’s established brand platform, Your World Brighter, as both organisations continue to evolve in a rapidly changing energy market.”

The win further reflects Publicis Dublin’s strength in delivering integrated digital and social solutions, building on recent work for clients including Virgin Media, PTSB and SPAR. The agency’s in-house production offering, Publicis Studio, will support the delivery of agile, cost-effective content tailored for performance-driven channels.

“This win is a strong endorsement of the partnership our team has built with ESB and Electric Ireland, a testament to the work done to date, and validation of the strategic and creative strength across our offering, including digital and social,” said Geraldine Jones, managing director of Publicis Dublin

“Consolidating ATL and digital will allow us to develop joined-up, impactful work for both brands and we look forward to building on our partnership with the wider team,” she added.

“For Future Us and Your World Brighter are fantastic platforms with great momentum behind them,” said Karen Mucian, business director, Publicis Dublin.

“The pitch process allowed us to demonstrate how we would leverage these platforms across digital, content and performance, build on the work delivered to date and work even more closely with our clients to drive integrated, effective work,” Muckian added.