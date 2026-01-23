Geoff Codd Takes Over as President of the Association of Advertisers in Ireland

Geoff Codd Takes Over as President of the Association of Advertisers in...

The Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) has appointed Energia marketing director Geoff Codd as its new president, with McDonald’s Media Lead for the UK and Ireland Jennifer Power named vice-president.

Codd takes up the presidency for a two-year term, which also includes the organisation’s 75th anniversary. He has worked with Energia since 2008 and currently leads brand, marketing and communications strategy for the energy provider. Codd previously served on the AAI board.

Power has been appointed vice-president following several years of involvement on the AAI board. A senior marketing leader, she has worked with McDonald’s since 2018 and is responsible for media strategy across the UK and Ireland, overseeing activity across multiple markets.

Welcoming the appointments, AAI chief executive Barry Dooley said the organisation was entering an important period for the advertising industry.

“As we celebrate 75 years of the AAI, we’re delighted to welcome Geoff and Jennifer to their new roles,” Dooley said. “Advertisers are operating in an increasingly complex environment shaped by economic uncertainty, geopolitical challenges and regulatory change. Their leadership will help us continue to advocate for an advertising environment that is transparent, responsible and accountable.”

Commenting on his appointment, Codd said he was looking forward to championing Irish advertisers and brand marketers.

“Having previously served on the board, I’m very aware of the important role the AAI plays in maintaining a vibrant advertising industry in Ireland,” he said.

Power said collaboration across the sector was more important than ever.

“Advertisers and brand marketers need to come together to ensure the industry continues to thrive,” she said. “The AAI is central to that effort, and I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and President Geoff Codd to deliver on our aims,” she added.