Mediahuis Expands Commercial Team with New Hires

As it continues to strengthen its premium full-service offerings, Mediahuis Ireland has made a number of key appointments across its commercial team.

According to the publisher, “the changes are designed to deliver a more seamless client experience, spanning the full campaign lifecycle from initial brief through to execution.”

As part of this, Adrian Carty has been appointed to the newly created role of head of commercial production. This brings commercial video, audio and design under a single remit. In his new role, Carty will “lead end-to-end commercial production, overseeing creative direction and ensuring consistent, high-quality content across all formats.”

The publisher has also appointed Alan Curley to the new role of multimedia specialist. Curley, who joins from Reach, brings more than a decade of experience in the Irish digital market. Elsewhere, Gill Verrecchia has been appointed to another newly created role as partnerships lead where she will continue to work closely with agency partners and direct clients.

The publisher said that the three appointments mark “a significant step in its ambition to deliver a fully integrated, premium commercial offering built around the needs of advertisers and agency partners.”

“This evolved structure underscores Mediahuis Ireland’s commitment to creative and production excellence, innovation and outstanding client service,” said Karen Preston, chief commercial officer, Mediahuis Ireland.