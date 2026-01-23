Global Expands NI Footprint with Full Motion Pulsehub Offering

Northern Ireland’s rapidly expanding OOH network got a major boost this week when Global rolled out its Pulsehub offering, a new premium digital 6 sheet outdoor network in the heart of Belfast.

Launching with a host of high-profile advertisers that included the likes of Avonmore, and Hastings Hotels, Pulsehub showcases how full motion digital OOH delivers standout creativity at street level, while remaining accessible to brands of every size,” said Global.

Pulsehub revolves around a 36-screen network of premium 75-inch HD digital 6 sheet screens, positioned across 18 high-footfall locations in Belfast city centre. Designed for maximum visibility, the freestanding screens deliver standout and impact for brands, day and night.

“Pulsehub has been designed to do something genuinely different in the Belfast market. Full motion is a game-changer for outdoor advertising and launching with brands like Avonmore and Hastings Hotels allows us to showcase just how powerful motion can be on the streets of the city,” said Martin Heatley, general manager, Global in Northern Ireland

“At the same time, we’re incredibly proud that local businesses are using the same network to reach their audiences. That balance of innovation, accessibility and impact is exactly what Pulsehub was built to deliver,” he added.

“As a proud Irish brand, connecting with people in Northern Ireland is hugely important to us,” said Nikki Wallce, marketing manager, Avonmore.

“Pulsehub D6 gives Avonmore a premium platform to reach audiences at scale, while full motion brings an added layer of impact and creativity. It’s a great example of how digital outdoor continues to evolve, and we’re proud to be part of its launch.”

Beyond advertising, Global says that the “the Pulsehub network trengthens community resilience through the provision of dependable digital services. Each Pulsehub includes telecommunication services, digital wayfinding and mapping, community noticeboards and messaging, environmental sensors, emergency features and access to life-saving equipment, including a public access defibrillator. All helping communities stay connected, informed, and safe.”