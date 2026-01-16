The Irish Marketing Podcast: Behind the Scenes at Bord Gais Energy’s New Campaign

The Irish Marketing Podcast: Behind the Scenes at Bord Gais Energy’s New...

Episode 19 of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week we take a look at Bord Gais Energy’s recently launched campaign called “Know Your Power” which aims to reposition the 50 year old brand.

Explaining the rationale behind the latest campaign is seasoned marketer Meadhbh Quinn, the company’s director of marketing while Ken Robertson, CEO of The Tenth Man, the agency behind the campaign, brings us behind the creative curtain to discuss the creative impetus.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.>