IAB Ireland Kickstarts 2026 WIth Two Key Webinars

With 2026 set to be another busy year for the digital marketing industry, IAB Ireland has announced details of two webinars it is hosting in January.

The first webinar will be an “Industry Snapshot” webinar on Wednesday 21st Jan from 12-12.30pm. The webinar will feature Paul Gleeson and Enda Finan from Aleph (representing Snapchat) who will break down why AR is one of the most effective attention-drivers in the Irish market, the key components of a successful AR campaign, and the KPIs that actually matter.

They will share what makes AR work, what to focus on creatively, and how to turn your target audience into brand ambassadors. They will also share some of the best in class Irish AR examples to show how brands in Ireland are using AR to stand out, drive engagement, and influence decisions in a way that feels natural to Snapchat’s audience.

The second January webinar will be IAB Ireland’s annual Digital Reboot which will be hosted in partnership with Mediahuis. The webinar will feature a panel of agency representatives who will discuss the key trends, challenges and opportunities for 2026 and their agency predictions for the year ahead.

The webinar takes place on Monday January 26th from 2-3 pm – it will be streamed live from the Mediahuis multi-media studio in Dublin. The discussion will be moderated by Adrian Weckler, technology editor with Mediahuis.

Panelists include Aileen McDaid, director of performance, Core, Declan Burke, digital transformation director, Omnicom Media Group, Ian Nunoo, digital director, Javelin, Simon Peel Yates, head of Havas Play, Havas Media Ireland.

Up for discussion will be AI and the impact on media, measurement and effectiveness, the evolution of formats such as retail media, CTV, digital audio and much more.

Both webinars are free to join but registration is required. To register click here.