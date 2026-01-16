Out \ Look: Vodafone Impacts as the biggest brand on OOH in 2025

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home – 16th January 2026

For the second year running Vodafone achieved impact as the biggest spending brand on OOH media, according to WATCH, PML Group’s market intelligence resource. Activations included multi-format and environment campaigns for mobile and broadband, promotion of A Stranger’s Tale audiobook and support of the Irish rugby team.

Diageo and Unilever also held position as the top two advertisers. Diageo utilised OOH across roadside, retail and leisure environments in support of its beers and spirts portfolio including Guinness, Rockshore and Smirnoff. In the top 10, the biggest increases in monetary terms came from Tesco +45%, PepsiCo +44% and Heineken Ireland +32%.

Retail remained the most visible category, contributing nearly 14% of total OOH display value across the year. Leading supermarket chains were responsible for over half of the sector’s activity. Major growth categories include Confectionery & Snacking +24%, Beers & Ciders +15%, Telecoms +15% and Dining +22%.

60% of display activity occurred in the roadside environments, 20% in retail settings, and 19% in travel hubs. Digital screen advertising now represents 43% of all OOH activity increasingly working alongside classic formats in delivering impact across multiple audiences.

PML Group’s full 2025 Market Report will be published next week. To receive your copy, please join on our mailing list at info@pmlgroup.ie.

January, by the hour

January is often talked about as a single reset. In reality, it plays out as a sequence of smaller moments that change by the hour. The early alarm. The lunchtime wobble. The post-work fatigue. The rain that turns a good intention into a different plan entirely. That is why dynamic content powered by LIVEPOSTER has become one of the most useful tools on the street at this time of year, because it allows brands to match message to mindset, rather than asking one static line to do every job.

That relevance is not just a creative preference. It is measurable. Our IMPACT research shows that contextually aligned OOH is more likely to be noticed and more likely to influence real world decisions. That principle sits at the heart of OOH with IMPACT this year, planning and creative choices that make campaigns more useful in the moment.

This cycle’s trio of dynamic activity shows that idea in three distinct ways, with Avonmore Soup, Avonmore Protein Milk and FULFIL each using different trigger logic to reflect how January actually unfolds.

Avonmore Soup, planned by dentsu and PML, is the clearest expression of matching copy to need state. The creative flexes by both daypart and weather, with variants designed for lunchtime, after work and post-gym moments, alongside messaging that responds to colder conditions and rain. When the conditions change, the message changes with them. In the context of a broader presence on street, this is dynamic used in the right way, not replacing brand building, but making the brand feel more helpful at the moments comfort decisions are actually being made.

“Dynamic OOH allowed us to adapt our messaging in real time, responding to changes in weather and moments throughout the day to stay relevant to consumers,” says Gillian O’Brien, Marketing Manager at Avonmore. “By tailoring our creative to colder conditions and key meal occasions, we were able to deliver timely prompts that reinforced Avonmore Soup as the perfect comfort choice when people needed it most.”

Avonmore Protein Milk takes a more controlled approach, using scheduling by format to assign different roles to different environments. Coffee-led messaging runs in late morning to early afternoon on digital 6s, milk creative appears outside those windows, while gym formats act as a consistent always-on presence. The intelligence here sits in the planning discipline, because the campaign does not rely on one message travelling everywhere. Instead, it uses the environments to do different jobs across the day, with dynamic scheduling tightening the fit between placement and mindset.

FULFIL, also planned by dentsu and PML, rounds out the set with a rotating copy bank that mirrors the rhythm of January behaviour across the day. The brand world remains consistent, but the messaging shifts from early starts and mid-morning motivation through to lunchtime cues and post-work moments. That consistency matters, because it means the campaign can flex without fragmenting. In a month where routines are fragile and motivation fluctuates, this approach keeps the work recognisable while still feeling timely.

There is a reason this style of dynamic has become more common. When OOH reflects the moment people are actually in, it gives itself a better chance of being noticed, remembered and acted upon. Dynamic provides one of the most practical ways to deliver OOH with IMPACT, because it is designed around real behaviour, then reviewed against what it was meant to achieve.