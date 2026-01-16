Energy Galore in New Campaign from Boys+Girls

SSE Airtricity has rolled out a new brand platform and campaign called “A Different Kind of Energy”.

The campaign has rolled out across TV, OOH, radio, digital and social.

Created by Boys+Girls, the campaign “focuses on how sustainable energy not only benefits the world around us but also transforms how people live and do business. It takes SSE Airtricity in a fresh direction, embracing customers’ individual energy and the role that they play in supporting them,” according to the agency.

Directed by Guy Manwaring, the commercial is fuelled with humour and showcases real Irish insights into the wonderful and diverse people that bring a unique energy to the world.

“A Different Kind of Energy comes from the insight that energy isn’t just what powers our homes, it’s what powers our lives”, said Kris Clarkin, creative director at Boys + Girls. “This campaign connects that human truth to SSE Airtricity’s role in delivering cleaner, greener energy – in a way that feels real, optimistic and distinctly Irish.”

This new positioning builds upon SSE Airtricity’s long standing reputation as a trailblazer in the Irish marketplace while the campaign signals a fresh way of communicating with customers. At the heart of it is a simple and consistent truth: energy powers the moments that matter – at home, at work and in our communities.

Director of Propositions, Sustainability and Marketing SSE Airtricity, David Manning, explained:

“We know our customers all bring a different kind of energy to their lives and businesses – and so do we. SSE Airtricity is there to meet customers wherever they are on their energy journey,” said David Manning, director of propositions, sustainability and marketing, SSE Airtricity.

“Whether it’s a business scaling up, a family retrofitting their home or a household looking for smarter ways to manage their monthly budget, our customers bring the ambition, and we bring the solutions to power it. By bringing a different kind of energy to what we do, we’re giving our customers the freedom to focus their own energy on the things that matter most to them,” he said.

Launched 12th January, the commercial is being supported by a full 360 campaign including TVC, OOH, Radio, Digital and Social.

