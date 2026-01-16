Toyota Lined Up as New Sponsor of Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ

RTE Media Sales has inked a deal with Toyota to sponsor the popular Brendan O’Connor show on RTÉ 1 every Saturday and Sunday.

The deal was brokered by Javelin and it will run for 12 months. As part of the sponsorship Toyota will receive four 10 second stings every Saturday and Sunday morning in addition to sponsor-credited promos in Morning Ireland, Liveline, Playback and Sunday with Miriam. It will also get listen back and homepage sponsorship.

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with RTÉ to sponsor the Brendan O’Connor show across both Saturday and Sunday,” said Zoe Bradley, head of marketing communications and corporate affairs, Toyota.

“Brendan’s shows rank as the second and third most listened-to programmes in the country, reflecting a loyal and highly engaged audience. As Ireland’s number one car brand, this sponsorship is a natural fit for Toyota, providing a high-quality platform to communicate our long-term commitment to innovation and lower-emissions mobility. As we continue to broaden our electrified range – lead by our new 2026 electric and hybrid models – this partnership will help us connect with Irish audiences at scale, reinforce brand trust, and support our dealer network with meaningful programming that resonates nationwide.”

Aoife Hofler, media director, Javelin added: “When brokering this partnership, our priority was to align Toyota with one of the highest-reaching radio shows in the country. Brendan O’Connor across Saturday and Sunday delivers exceptional reach and frequency at scale, making it a powerful platform for a brand of Toyota’s stature. This sponsorship ensures consistent, meaningful exposure to a highly engaged national audience and represents a strategically strong fit for Toyota.”

Tara Farrell, sponsorship manager, RTÉ Radio commented: “RTÉ Media Sales is delighted to welcome Toyota back to RTÉ Radio 1 as new sponsor of Brendan O’Connor. Now the second and third most popular show in Ireland we are confident Brendan’s listenership (419,000 Saturdays, 427,000 Sundays)* will deliver the perfect platform for Toyota to communicate directly with its customers.”