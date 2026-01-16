New Rip.ie Podcast Series Ponders Our Mortality

The online death notice platform Rip.ie has launched a new podcast series called Parting Words, “a thoughtful exploration of the messages, memories, and meaning we leave behind when we say goodbye.”

The new podcast is hosted by broadcaster Muireann O’Connell and is sponsored by An Post Insurance. RIP.ie is owned by the Irish Times Group. The group acquired the popular website in May 2024.

Each espisode invites well-known guests to reflect on someone they have lost, share the soundtrack of their mourning and imagine the final message they would leave. The series kicked off with broadcaster Colm Hayes who talked about love, cancer and grief. Other guests lined up for the first series include Miriam O’Callaghan, Jacqui Hurley, Darragh Fleming, and Sarah Corbett Lynch.



“What struck me immediately about Parting Words was how uplifting and life-affirming these conversations are, even when they’re rooted in loss. Every guest brings such honesty, humour and heart to the table. It’s a privilege to sit with people as they share stories about those they’ve loved and lost — and to create something that listeners can hopefully find comfort, connection and even joy in,” said Muireann O’Connell.

Richie Kelly, Head of Rip.ie, said the podcast grew from a simple but powerful idea:

“At Rip.ie, we see every day how important remembrance and connection are for families and communities. Parting Words creates space for honest conversations about loss, love, and legacy — not in a heavy way, but in a human way. It’s about celebrating the voices and memories that stay with us long after someone is gone.”

An Post Insurance, the series sponsor, believes the podcast reflects its commitment to helping people prepare thoughtfully and compassionately for life’s most difficult moments.

Paul Grimes, Managing Director at An Post Insurance, commented:

“Parting Words is a beautifully crafted series that treats grief with sensitivity, warmth, and authenticity. It aligns perfectly with our funeral insurance product, which helps people plan ahead and protect their loved ones when it matters most. We’re proud to support a project that encourages meaningful conversations around remembrance, resilience, and the bonds that connect us,” added Paul Grimes, managing director of An Post Insurance.

Parting Words is available now on all major podcast platforms and on YouTube