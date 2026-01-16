Circle Content Rolls Out New Campaign for DoneDeal Cars

Circle Content, the sister-agency of Boys + Girls, has created a new tongue-in-cheek TV and digital campaign for DoneDeal Cars, repositioning the brand as the “confident choice for premium car buyers.”

The new campaign is running across TV, cinema, digital, outdoor and social media channels.

“The campaign addresses a key perception challenge: establishing DoneDeal Cars as more than just a marketplace – it’s the destination with more cars from more trusted dealers than anywhere else in Ireland, complete with full history checks, warranties, and transparent pricing,” the agency said.

The creative is built on a distinctly Irish insight: our habit of making everyday things sound more continental and premium. Just as Dunnes becomes “Dun-nays” and Kimmage becomes “Kim-ahj”, the campaign playfully explores what happens when DoneDeal gets the aspirational treatment – “DonéDeâl.”

The spot features two South Dublin women in a car park, where one reveals she purchased her premium car from an “exclusive place” – pronouncing DoneDeal as if it were a continental dealership. The humor comes from the reveal and the relatability of making something familiar sound fancier than it is.

Speaking about the project, Alan McQuaid, managing director of Circle Content said: “DoneDeal came to us wanting to showcase their market-leading position – more cars from more dealers than anywhere else in Ireland – but needed to shift perception with premium buyers. The insight felt very Irish: we’re great at making everyday things sound fancier than they are. It gave us permission to be funny while communicating their genuine trust credentials. It’s exactly the kind of work we want to be doing – helping ambitious Irish brands tell distinctly Irish stories that actually land.”

DoneDeal Cars say the creative allows it “reclaim pride”.

“It feels good to proudly play with our iconic Irish brand and market-leading position in the car market. Over the last few years, things have changed on DoneDeal Cars,” says Elaine Doyle, CMO, DoneDeal Cars.

“Today, we have over 2.2m visitors every month to DoneDeal Cars, where the vast majority of cars (over 60,000) are from car dealerships, and our most popular cars are at the higher end of the market – across premium used and brand new cars. However you say DoneDeal Cars, we’re Ireland’s number 1 place to buy cars from dealerships,” she said.

According to Doyle, research carried out by Human8 shows that DoneDeal Cars is the number one brand for car buyers in Ireland – three times ahead of its nearest competitor.

Credits:

CMO – DoneDeal: Elaine Doyle

Senior Marketing Manager – DoneDeal: Leah Nestor

Marketing Executive – DoneDeal: Olive Kearney

Creative Designer: Kevin Gannon

Director: Ciarán Dooley

CCO: Rory Hamilton

Art Director: Jessie Newman

Copywriter Jess Murphy

Managing Director: Alan McQuaid

Account Manager: Darragh O’Connor

Chief Relationship Officer: Pat Stephenson

Senior Strategist: Shaunagh Farrelly

Producer: Al Keegan

Production Co-Ordinator: Marissa Coon

1st AD: Gail Munnelly

DOP: Philip Blake

B Cam: Darragh McCarthy

DIT: Conor Farrelly

Production Designer: Jo Mooney Make-Up Artist: Aitana Silvana Stylist: Fiona Fagan

Sound Recordist: Ross Carew

VFX: Robin Winchester

Sound Design & Mix: Will Farrell @ Blast

Colourist: Leandro Arouca @ Raygun

Casting: SG Casting