TBWA Ireland Rolls Out Global Campaign for Optimum Nutrition

The Glanbia-owned Optimum Nutrition has launched a major new global advertising featuring Formula 1-star Lando Norris, Ireland and England rugby internationals Dan Sheehan and Marcus Smith.

The campaign was created by TBWA\Ireland and turns the traditional sports endorsement model on its head by focusing on “the marginal gains elite athletes would rather keep to themselves.”

The campaign is running across TV, digital, social as well as retail and experiential activations. Additional athlete stories are planned for early 2026 according to the agency.

Called “Optimum Advantage”, the campaign rolls out across more than 100 markets and, according to the agency, is built around a simple insight from high-performance sport: when success is measured in fractions, any competitive edge becomes a closely guarded secret.

Directed by Tom Merilion, the films show Norris attempting to strip Optimum Nutrition branding from a press conference setting, while Sheehan and Smith are locked in a physical and playful battle to keep the product out of each other’s hands. The creative approach leans into humour while underscoring the intensity of elite competition.

The campaign goes live in the UK and US this week with further international markets coming on stream through February. A key moment in the rollout will see the on-screen rivalry between Sheehan and Smith overlap with real-world competition during the Six Nations Championship.

Colin Westcott-Pitt, chief brand officer at Glanbia Performance Nutrition, said the campaign reflects changing attitudes to performance and fitness.

“The future of sports nutrition is rapidly changing, with more people dedicated to improving performance,” he said. “Optimum Nutrition is trusted to help people unlock their full potential, whether they are at the very start of their journey or competing at the highest level.”

Developed in partnership with TBWA Ireland, The Optimum Advantage spans broadcast, digital, social, retail and experiential activations, with additional athlete stories planned for early 2026.

Gordo Whittaker, global client Leader at TBWA\Ireland, said the idea deliberately subverts the usual endorsement playbook.

“Instead of athletes lining up to tell the world about a product, we asked what would happen if they tried to hide it,” he said. “That tension between high-performance secrecy and the fun of keeping a brand out of sight gives the campaign a disruptive energy we can build on for years.”

Credits:

Client: Optimum Nutrition

Chief Brand Officer: Colin Westcott-Pitt

VP Consumer & Brand Strategy: Aileen Donoghue

Senior Director, Optimum Nutrition: Mark Ryan

VP Insights & Analytics: Rory McDonnell

Director I&A: Lynsey Leahy

Creative Agency: TBWA\ Ireland

Global Client Leader: Gordo Whittaker

Creative Directors: Des Creedon & Niall Staines

Global Senior Producer: Adam Sherry

Senior Strategist: Charlie Wright

Senior Account Manager: Áine Neenan

Production Company: BOLT! by TBWA

Director: Tom Merilion