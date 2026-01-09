Boys+Girls Returns With New Campaign for Re-turn

Boys+Girls have launched a new campaign for Re-turn, the operator of Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme.

The campaign is part of Re-turn’s existing brand platform “Re-turn It Right” and is running across TV, social, OOH, and radio.

Moving on from the festive tone of its recent Christmas activity, the new work positions returning bottles and cans as the most achievable and impactful New Year’s resolution.

According to the agency, the campaign builds on a core brand insight that Ireland is a nation shaped by rituals and shared ideas about doing things “the right way”, from how people approach resolutions to how they recycle.

The TV spot introduces Sinéad, who embraces the New Year with boundless optimism, taking on a series of ambitious resolutions, including sea swimming, French lessons and juice cleanses.

When those plans inevitably falter, her partner Colm offers a more grounded perspective, suggesting that the best way to start the year might be to begin small by Re-turning bottles and cans, an easy habit with meaningful impact.

The campaign is running nationwide across television, social, out-of-home and radio, with each execution reinforcing the message that Re-turning is the simplest New Year’s resolution with the biggest environmental return.

Dermot Mulligan, chief marketing officer at Re-turn, said long-lasting change often comes from small, consistent actions.

“Every January we set ourselves big goals, but the habits that last are usually the simple ones,” he said. “Re-turning bottles and cans has quickly become part of everyday life in Ireland, and this campaign celebrates that shift. By choosing to Re-turn, people are starting the year the right way, with an easy action that delivers real, measurable impact for the environment.”

Caroline Keogh, executive relationship director at Boys + Girls, said the campaign reflects the start of a new partnership with Re-turn.

“Re-turn are our newest client at Boys + Girls and we’re very much looking forward to working together to drive increased recycling rates for bottles and cans in Ireland,” she said. “This campaign, along with the earlier Christmas activity, ladders back to the new brand platform and signals what’s to come — insightful, entertaining and clear communications that deliver business results.”

Since the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme, the national recycling rate for drinks containers placed on the market has increased from 49% to 91%, with 76% of containers collected through the scheme.