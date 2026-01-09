Bord Gáis Launches New Campaign as Part of Brand Repositioning by The Tenth Man

Bord Gáis Launches New Campaign as Part of Brand Repositioning by The...

Bord Gáis Energy has rolled out a new campaign as part of an overall brand repositioning.

Called “Know Your Power”, the integrated campaign was by The Tenth Man.

The campaign is rolling out nationwide across TV, cinema, BVOD, digital, social and outdoor channels. It is supported by product-focused communications highlighting Bord Gáis Energy’s expanding portfolio, including Hive smart thermostats, solar panel bundles, EV charging solutions and smart home energy plans.

The campaign also marks a strategic shift for the energy provider, reframing its role from traditional utility supplier to an active energy partner “focused on helping customers better understand and manage their energy use.”

The repositioning responds to a long-standing challenge in the energy category: while energy costs and consumption have never been more important to households, the sector is often perceived as complex and difficult to navigate. Know Your Power aims to demystify energy by showing how informed, everyday decisions can lead to greater confidence, control and impact at home.

The creative is led by a series of high-impact TV commercials directed by award-winning director Matt Carter and produced by The Tenth Man. The films feature a distinctive soundtrack, Oh My Gosh by Basement Jaxx, alongside voiceover from Irish film and stage actor Barry McGovern.

Meadhbh Quinn, director of marketing at Bord Gáis Energy, said the campaign reflects a fundamental change in how the brand wants to engage with consumers.

“Know Your Power is about changing the relationship people have with energy,” Quinn said. “As a category, energy has traditionally been communicated in a way that feels complex, technical and removed from everyday life. Our ambition was to flip that — to put knowledge back in people’s hands and show that power isn’t abstract or intimidating, it’s something you can actively use.”

She added that Bord Gáis Energy’s role is to make smarter energy choices feel accessible and achievable, whether through smart technology, renewables or simple behavioural changes.

Each spot introduces characters whose lives are improved through unexpected but meaningful energy choices, including a hurling referee adjusting his home heating remotely during a match, a “gangsta granny” charging her electric vehicle overnight at low cost, a tarot reader extolling the benefits of solar power, and a ballet dancer demonstrating the precision of smart energy control.

Ken Robertson, CEO of The Tenth Man, said the work was designed to challenge category conventions.

“Our goal was to build a world that feels culturally relevant, visually engaging and unmistakably Bord Gáis Energy,” Robertson said. “Know Your Power gives the brand a confident, contemporary voice in a low-interest category that’s ready for change.”